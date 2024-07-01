Lainey Wilson says she "could barely sell a ticket" after "Things a Man Oughta Know" hit #1

Even with a #1 hit in 2021 with "Things a Man Oughta Know," country superstar Lainey Wilson struggled to sell show tickets.



In a recent interview on NBC News' Sunday TODAY, Lainey reflected on her career journey and the surprising fact unbeknownst to some.



"Well, even after 'Things a Man Oughta Know' with our first hit, I could barely sell a ticket," she recalls while shaking her head. "It was like, the strangest thing. You know, a lot of people know the songs on the radio but they don't know who sings 'em."



"Like, I need to be on TikTok as much as I possibly can. They need to know me as a friend and then get to know my music. And so, really kinda led with that foot," Lainey shares.



The reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year also talked about her move to Nashville, what "Country's Cool Again" means and being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.



You can check out the full interview now on YouTube.

Lainey's new album, Whirlwind, featuring lead single "Hang Tight Honey," drops Aug. 23 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.