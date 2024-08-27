Lainey Wilson rides her "4x4xU" to country radio

Lainey Wilson's pulling up at country radio's parking lot with "4x4xU."



The romantic ode will serve as the second single off Lainey's new album, Whirlwind, and will hit the airwaves as "Hang Tight Honey" continues its ascension to the top of the country charts.



Lainey says "4x4xU" is a song "about finding that someone that gives you the comfort and peace of home anywhere in the world as long as you're by their side."



To catch Lainey on an upcoming date of her Country's Cool Again Tour, visit laineywilson.com.



Whirlwind is out now wherever you listen to music.



Here's the Whirlwind track list:

"Keep Up With Jones"

"Country's Cool Again"

"Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)"

"Broken Hearts Still Beat"

"Whirlwind"

"Call a Cowboy"

"Hang Tight Honey"

"Bar In Baton Rouge"

"Counting Chickens"

"4x4xU"

"Ring Finger"

"Middle of It"

"Devil Don't Go There"

"Whiskey Colored Crayon"

