Lainey Wilson pens foreword for new Opry kids book

Grand Ole Opry member Lainey Wilson has penned the foreword for an upcoming Opry kids book, Howdy: Welcome to the Grand Ole Opry, releasing Sept. 16.

The news arrived via People on Friday, alongside an exclusive look at Lainey's foreword.



"I dreamed about making my debut and standing in the circle where all my heroes have stood. I got to plant my boots in that circle on February 14, 2020," Lainey writes.



"Honestly, I was never the little girl who dreamed about her wedding day," she says. "Instead, I was the little girl who was already making plans about what I would sing and wear if and when I got the chance to stand on that legendary stage."



Howdy: Welcome to the Grand Ole Opry is written by the Opry's director of archives and content management, Emily Frans, and illustrated by Susannah Chapman. The picture book contains photographs of Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Darius Rucker, as well as quotes from Opry members including Scotty McCreery and Kelsea Ballerini.

You can preorder Howdy: Welcome to the Grand Ole Opry on Amazon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.