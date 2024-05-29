Lainey Wilson opens up about body image + more in new special

Like any good country song, Lainey Wilson is wearing her heart on her sleeve.

The Baskin, Louisiana, native's meteoric rise to fame is the subject of a new ABC News Studios special, Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country, streaming now on Hulu.

Lainey, along with her family, sat down with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts for the special to discuss the ups and downs she's experienced as one of the brightest stars in country music in recent years.

During their chat, Roberts and Lainey discuss — among other things — Lainey's body image journey.

Though Lainey calls herself "a tough woman" who can "pull myself up by the bootstraps," she admits sometimes it's not easy.

"I have my days, just like everybody else, where you got to do whatever you can to crawl out of those dark holes," she said.



One of those tough days came in November 2022 when Lainey noticed "a few videos of my butt that had gone viral" on TikTok.

"I was like, 'Golly, it's still there.' It wasn't just like a small little viral moment," she recalled. "It was a big — no pun intended — moment."

Reflecting on how she brushed it off and found gratitude in people discovering her music, no matter the means, Lainey told Robin, "First of all, I'm like, 'How'd y'all just notice that I got a big ol' butt? It's been back there the whole time.'"

The singer said she reflected on how women like Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire would handle the situation.

"They'd laugh about it and they'd move on with it. That's just part of it," she noted. "And, of course, don't go down the rabbit hole of looking at comments ... I've learned my lesson with that."



You can read the full story now on Good Morning America's website.

