Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini & Reba McEntire to be honored at 'Variety' Power of Women Nashville bash

Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire and Mickey Guyton will be honored at Variety's first-ever Power of Women: Nashville event on May 1.

Sheryl Crow will host the event, and Ashley Judd will also be on hand to introduce the upcoming four-part documentary The Judd Family: Truth Be Told. The documentary focuses on the complicated relationship between the late Naomi Judd and her daughters, Ashley and Wynonna. It premieres on Lifetime May 10.

Lainey, Reba, Kelsea and Mickey will each appear on a different cover of Variety, and the publication will make a donation to the charity of their choosing as part of the event. Kelsea has chosen the Feel Your Way Through Foundation, which raises money for nonprofits focusing on mental health.

Lainey has chosen the Heart Like a Truck Fund, which supports causes that change lives for the better. Mickey is supporting the Loveland Foundation, which brings opportunity to communities of color. No word on which charity Reba is supporting.

