Lainey Wilson feels "so honored" to be an ACM Triple Crown Award recipient

It's hard not to be grateful when you're Lainey Wilson.



The country superstar will receive two prestigious awards at this year's ACM Honors: ACM Triple Crown and Milestone Award — and it's a feat she can't believe she's achieved.



"It's hard for me to wrap my head around," Lainey reflects in a press interview. "I just feel so honored. And also just to be recognized by the people that you look up to and your peers, people who have influenced you, inspired you."



"Now I get to call these people and get advice, and it feels nice to be a part of the movement of what's happening right now," she adds.



The 17th Academy of Country Music Honors airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Dr. Phil's Merit Street.



To find out how and where you can watch Merit Street, head to Channel Finder and key in your postal code at meritstreetmedia.com.

