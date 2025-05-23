Lainey Wilson to debut new song 'Somewhere Over Laredo' at AMAs

CeCe Dawson/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville
By Andrea Dresdale
Lainey Wilson has new music, and she'll be debuting it Monday during the American Music Awards.

She's just released the new song "Somewhere Over Laredo," in which she sings about being in an airplane, flying off to "chase this neon rainbow" — in a nod to the Alan Jackson song — but remembering time she spent in Laredo, Texas, with a lover.

She sings, "Somewhere over Laredo/ Dreaming about those rodeo nights/ Laid there on the banks of the Rio/ New silver buckle on your jeans next to mine/ Couple wrong for each other, Lone Star-crossed lovers/ Born to get gone from the get-go."

There's also a performance video where Lainey lip-synchs the song while sitting on a stool, wearing jeans, a hat and a blanket wrapped around her bare shoulders.

Lainey will perform the song live for the first time at the AMAs, where she's nominated for favorite female artist. The AMAs air May 26 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The reigning ACM entertainer of the year is currently out on her Whirlwind World Tour. "Somewhere Over Laredo" isn't on Lainey's most recent album, Whirlwind, but it's not clear if it's part of a brand-new project.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!