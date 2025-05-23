Lainey Wilson to debut new song 'Somewhere Over Laredo' at AMAs

She's just released the new song "Somewhere Over Laredo," in which she sings about being in an airplane, flying off to "chase this neon rainbow" — in a nod to the Alan Jackson song — but remembering time she spent in Laredo, Texas, with a lover.
There's also a performance video where Lainey lip-synchs the song while sitting on a stool, wearing jeans, a hat and a blanket wrapped around her bare shoulders.
The reigning ACM entertainer of the year is currently out on her Whirlwind World Tour. "Somewhere Over Laredo" isn't on Lainey's most recent album, Whirlwind, but it's not clear if it's part of a brand-new project.
