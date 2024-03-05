Lainey thanks Kelly Clarkson for covering "Heart Like a Truck": "That means so much to me"

Lainey Wilson recently stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to chat with Kelly about her upcoming Country's Cool Again Tour and playing international shows.



While on the talk show, Lainey thanked Kelly for covering "Heart Like a Truck" at her 2023 Vegas residency.



"I just want to tell you this, and this is coming straight from my heart. Even when you're up here just covering everybody else's songs, it's not just like, you just learn and you go up there. You are like, you're feeling it for everything that it is," Lainey told Kelly.



"I just want to say thank you for doing that. That means so much that you got up there and sang 'Heart Like a Truck,'" she added.



Kelly responded, "Oh my God. It means a lot to me that you're writing music that inspires."



You can catch Lainey's full interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday on NBC.

