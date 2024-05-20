Lainey, Jelly, Thomas + Keith headed to 'The Voice' season 25 finale

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban are headed to The Voice's two-part season 25 finale.

Keith, the season 25 Mega Mentor, will perform on Monday's episode while Lainey, Jelly and Thomas will take the stage on Tuesday.

In terms of songs, you can expect Lainey to sing her new single, "Hang Tight Honey," Jelly to deliver an unreleased track from his forthcoming Whitsitt Chapel follow-up and Thomas to perform his autobiographical single, "Beautiful as You."

The Voice season 25 finale airs Monday and Tuesday on NBC.

Its 26th season will return on an as-yet-unannounced date with Reba McEntire, Gwen StefaniSnoop Dogg and Michael Bublé on the coaching panel.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

