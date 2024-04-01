Lainey, Cody, Kelsea, Ashley McBryde, HARDY, Jelly Roll compete for CMT's Video of the Year

Courtesy of CMT

By Jeremy Chua

CMT has revealed the six finalists for its coveted Video of the Year award ahead of Sunday's CMT Music Awards.

The final nominees are Lainey Wilson's "Watermelon Moonshine," Cody Johnson's "The Painter," Kelsea Ballerini's "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)," Ashley McBryde's "Light On in the Kitchen," HARDY's "Truck Bed" and Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor."

You can cast your votes now at vote.cmt.com. Voting will remain open live into Sunday's show.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea, airs live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!