Lady A previews unreleased, nostalgic track, "A Love Song"

The new music teases continue for Lady A.



The country trio recently posted a preview of an unreleased track titled "A Love Song."



"It's about that pivotal relationship moment if you're going to dig in and make it work or head separate ways," Lady A captions the Instagram video.



'We've fallen' in, we've fallen' out/ Let the wine let us talk about holidays and baby names / We play forever like it's a game/ It drives me insane," Lady A's Hillary Scott sings in the opening verse.



"Why can't we be a love song/ That lasts till the end of time/ The kind that walks you down the aisle/ Never gets sold/ Always makes you smile/ Greatest story told/ Gets the world singing along/ Why can't we be a love song?" she asks in the chorus over signature Lady A harmonies.



Prior to this, Lady A shared a snippet of the as-yet-unreleased "Love You Back."



Lady A's latest album is 2021's What A Song Can Do.

