Kris Kristofferson to be honored with CMT special

By Jeremy Chua

CMT will pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson with a new special, CMT Remembers: Kris Kristofferson.

The 30-minute special will celebrate Kris' illustrious recording, acting and songwriting career with exclusive interviews and performances to commemorate his iconic journey.

Kris passed away in his home in Maui, Hawaii, on Sept. 28 surrounded by family. He was 88.

CMT Remembers: Kris Kristofferson will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

You can watch a trailer of the special now on YouTube.

