Koe Wetzel's Stronger Together benefit brings home $775K for Texas flood relief

Koe Wetzel (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Stephen Hubbard
Koe Wetzel's Stronger Together benefit for Texas flood relief raised nearly $775,000 at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Aug. 4.
“To see how packed the fans had the Pavilion on a Monday night -- that love and support for this cause meant everything,” he says. “I can’t say thank you enough to my buddies who came out and donated their time, too. Seeing them all get up there and play with the band I’m blessed to stand on stage with every night is something I won’t forget for a long time!”

Koe's efforts to help the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund continue, with donations still open online and a raffle continuing through Labor Day. 

If you missed the show, you can check out the livestream on YouTube. 

