Koe Wetzel's ready to Riot in Houston

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach
By Stephen Hubbard

Koe Wetzel's Riot Room is now officially a chain, with the opening of his second Texas honky-tonk.

Koe Wetzel's Riot Room officially opened on Brazos Street in midtown Houston on June 20, joining the original in Fort Worth. The 8,000-square-foot venue boast two levels and can accommodate a crowd of nearly 700 people.

You can find out more about the new hot spot via its website, which includes a personal greeting from the "High Road" hitmaker. 

Koe opened his Fort Worth Riot Room in 2023.

Koe continues to work a full slate of concert dates this summer, after kicking off Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour with two shows at NRG Stadium in Houston earlier in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!