'Killed The Cowboy' finds Dustin Lynch having "inner conversations" with himself

Two words that encapsulate Dustin Lynch's Killed The Cowboy? Introspection and singlehood.



"[Killed The Cowboy] is me really just paying attention to inner conversations and the journey I'm on, trying to figure out the balance of work, and life and fun," Dustin tells ABC Audio of his sixth and latest studio album.



"I'm single right now. But is it because I'm too busy? You know, just trying to figure that balance out," he says. "Through this process, I've realized there's a lot of people like me still trying to figure it out. So I'm comforted with that."



Dustin hopes Killed The Cowboy leads fans to his shows and, in turn, spark something more.



"I think it's going to bring a lot of our listeners and fans together to a show, and we'll see what happens," he says. "Fireworks, hopefully."

Dustin is making his ascent on the country charts with the Jelly Roll-assisted "Chevrolet," the lead single off Killed The Cowboy.

