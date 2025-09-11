Kenny Chesney will release a new kind of recording this fall

More than 30 years after the release of his first single, Kenny Chesney's having a new experience in the recording studio: He's busy recording the audiobook of his forthcoming memoir, Heart Life Music.

"Reading it, all of these stories become real again," he reflects. “It takes a lot longer than I thought to record an audio book, or maybe it’s just I would get lost in seeing all the people and places along the way."

"In a way, it’s what I did with my summer vacation: visit all these adventures I’ve had, because when I started to hear the stories, I felt like I was living them all over again," he adds.

Heart Life Music arrives Nov. 4, around the same time Kenny will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame at the annual Medallion Ceremony in Nashville.

