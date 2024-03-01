Kenny Chesney wants to be your "Guilty Pleasure"

Kenny Chesney has shared a new track, "Guilty Pleasure," from his forthcoming new album.



Kenny wrote the feel-good song with Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman and Shane McAnally, and it narrates Kenny's invitation to be someone's romantic "guilty pleasure."



"You can call me on the weekends/ When you're bored with your life, and you're tired of your friends/ You only want me when you're drinkin'/ And you got a mistake you wanna make again/ You can just text, you don't have to call/ You can say that you love me, but you don't have to fall/ I can be your guilty pleasure, and you don't have to feel guilty at all," goes the confessional chorus.



"I have absolutely never heard a song like this ... ever, and I've heard a lot of songs!" says Kenny. "It's such an unusual, fresh way to come at something you think you know and have heard everything all about. And then something falls out in a writing session, everyone looks at each other – and you all say, 'OH! We're writing that.'"



"Guilty Pleasure" is the latest preview of Kenny's new record, BORN. The 15-track project also features its lead single, "Take Her Home," which is now in the top 20 of the country charts.



BORN drops March 22 and is available for preorder and presave now.

