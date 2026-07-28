Kenny Chesney 'Shot a Car Into Space' for Silver Sands Marina

Eleven songs have pulled into port at Silver Sands Marina, and Kenny Chesney's ready to give you a preview.

“Some of these songs are unlike anything people have heard, or haven’t heard in a long time,” he says. “Some of them go deep, some of them will make people turn it up, a few will make them laugh… But, together, I think they’ll remind them how great it is to be alive. Even on days where you need a song like ‘Carry On,’ we’re making the best of what we’ve got.”

With its debut single already a top-10 hit, Kenny's 21st record is ready for arrival Sept. 25.

Here's the complete track listing for Silver Sands Marina, with more details to come during Kenny's July 30 appearance on TalkShopLive:

"Burn My Boat"

"Carry On"

"Talkin' Dirt"

"Goldfish" (featuring Lily Meola)

"Silver Sands Marina"

"It Just Got Weird" (featuring Megan Moroney)

"Sad Casino"

"Shot A Car Into Space"

"Remember Me That Way"

"What We Got Going On" (featuring Colbie Caillat)

"Shot Glass"

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