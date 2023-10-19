Kenny Chesney has something up his sleeves

By Jeremy Chua

Kenny Chesney recently posted a cryptic Instagram Reel, leaving fans wondering what exciting news he's teasing.

The caption-less clip features two wooden chairs on the beachside overlooking a sunset as the waves crash ashore. 

It opens with Kenny and Uncle Kracker's "When the Sun Goes Down" before switching frames to Zac Brown Band's "Toes," Megan Moroney's "I'm Not Pretty" and concluding with Uncle Kracker's "Smile."

Could Kenny be teasing a tour, collaboration or something else?

Check out the tease on Kenny's Instagram and decide.

