Kenny Chesney drops "Thinkin' Bout" + 'BORN' track list

Kenny Chesney has released a new track, "Thinkin' Bout."



The breakup tune follows a persona's pained journey as he tries his best but fails to move on from a past relationship.



"Thinkin' 'bout not thinkin' 'bout you/ Tryin' to make last night the last time/ Instead of doin' what we always do/ Oh, it ain't good we can't say, 'goodbye'/ Easy come, easy go ain't how it goes down/ Keeps me doin' what I'm doin' right now/ Thinkin' 'bout not thinkin' 'bout you/ Thinkin' 'bout not thinkin' 'bout you," goes the chorus.



"The hardest part of letting go is actually letting go. All that chemistry, all that intimacy, all that doesn't need to be said is such a big thing... Whatever's wrong, obviously it's not gonna change," says Kenny. "But it gets late, you get thinking – and next thing you know, you're tumbling back into something that just can't be."



"I love this song, because it gets into that space where you're thinking about knowing you shouldn't do this, shouldn't think about that person, and that's when maybe the letting go can really start to happen no matter how good it feels or how much you make each other laugh," he adds.



"Thinkin' Bout" will be included on Kenny's new album, BORN, arriving March 22. Its track list, which includes the previously released "Just to Say We Did" and "Take Her Home," was unveiled Friday.



Kenny will kick off his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour in Tampa, Florida, on April 20. For tickets and the full tour schedule, head to Kenny's website.



BORN is available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the full track list for BORN:



"Born"

"Just to Say We Did"

"Take Her Home"

"Few Good Stories"

"Thinkin' Bout"

"Guilty Pleasure"

"One More Sunset"

"Top Down"

"The Way I Love You Now"

"This Too Shall Pass"

"Blame It on the Salt"

"Come Here, Go Away"

"One Lonely Island"

"Long Gone"

"Wherever You Are Tonight"

