Kenny Chesney brings the Chief to second Sphere Las Vegas kickoff

Kenny Chesney set his second residency at Sphere Las Vegas in motion on Friday with a special appearance by Eric Church.

The Country Music Hall of Famer delivered a 29-song set for the sold-out crowd of nearly 17,000 people that included "Here and Now," "Livin’ in Fast Forward,” “Young,” “Beer in Mexico,” “Keg in the Closet,” “Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven,” “Guitars, Tiki Bars (& a Whole Lotta Love),” "Come Over," "Noise," "All the Pretty Girls," "Carry On," "Knowing You" and "Out Last Night."

Kenny's second summer run adds both fresh visuals and set changes.

“Sphere lets me take people back home with ‘I Go Back,’ to piers that don’t exist for ‘Til It’s Gone,’ flying through downtown Los Angeles for ‘Settin’ The World on Fire,’ inside a pinball machine with ‘Big Star’ and some of my favorite places in ‘When I See This Bar,’” Kenny explained after the show. “You can take them, give them even more of what the song is.”

Eric surprised the crowd during "When I See This Bar," going on to do "Drink in My Hand" and "Springsteen."

Kenny's 2026 Sphere show wrapped with a three-song encore of "American Kids," "Anything But Mine" and "Don't Happen Twice."

The run resumes Wednesday, with shows continuing through July 11.

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