Kelsea sells out Madison Square Garden show on her birthday

By Jeremy Chua

Happy birthday to country superstar and soon-to-be Madison Square Garden headliner Kelsea Ballerini!

She hopped on social media Thursday to share that her special one-night-only show at the iconic New York venue is officially sold out.

"[W]oke up on this lovely birthday to see quite possibly the most unreal gift i can imagine…you guys sold out madison square garden immediately," the 31-year-old wrote. "pretty speechless at this one."

Kelsea's MSG show will feature openers Tigirlily Gold and "Potential Breakup Song" duo Aly & AJ.

Patterns arrives Oct. 25 and is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, "Cowboys Cry Too" featuring Noah Kahan, is currently in the top 40 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!