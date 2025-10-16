Kelsea Ballerini's burning her 'Baggage' with new candle

Kelsea Ballerini's ready to burn her "Baggage" with a new Ranger Station candle inspired by her latest hit.
"anyone that knows me knows that wherever i am – bus, hotel, or home – i'm going to have enough candles lit to be a fire hazard, and i've been a ranger station diehard for years," she shared on her socials. "to me, scent is such a powerful sense that can make you feel nostalgic or peaceful, highlight your favorite season or holiday, or help invigorate new ideas or beginnings."
On the outside, you'll find a "meter of healing" that "tracks your emotional journey as the candle burns down." It starts with "Examine Patterns" — Patterns, of course, is the name of Kelsea's album — and ends with "Baby, look at you now."
