Kelsea Ballerini's burning her 'Baggage' with new candle

Kelsea Ballerini's ready to burn her "Baggage" with a new Ranger Station candle inspired by her latest hit.

"anyone that knows me knows that wherever i am – bus, hotel, or home – i'm going to have enough candles lit to be a fire hazard, and i've been a ranger station diehard for years," she shared on her socials. "to me, scent is such a powerful sense that can make you feel nostalgic or peaceful, highlight your favorite season or holiday, or help invigorate new ideas or beginnings."

Kelsea calls the Burn the Baggage candle her "favorite kind of fragrance," mixing "a bit of a grounded warm amber and a bit of a comfortable light iris."

On the outside, you'll find a "meter of healing" that "tracks your emotional journey as the candle burns down." It starts with "Examine Patterns" — Patterns, of course, is the name of Kelsea's album — and ends with "Baby, look at you now."

"we wanted to tell the story of the journey of the duality of hurting and healing," Kelsea explains, "and as you burn the candle i hope it keeps you company on whatever journey you’re on."

The 8-ounce candle goes for $45, with 10% of the profits helping Porter's Call, which provides counseling to those in the music industry.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.