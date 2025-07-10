Kelsea Ballerini checks off 'the biggest thing on my bucket list' & can't wait to do it again

Kelsea Ballerini may be carrying around less "Baggage" now that most of her 2025 tour dates are behind her, but she's still definitely on a high.

"This year has been just a whirlwind, and so beautiful in a lot of ways," she says. "But getting to do my first headlining arena tour, it was just like the biggest thing on my bucket list."

"We did 35 arenas, and it was just one of the most fulfilling, beautiful experiences of my life so far, and I immediately want to do it again," she reveals.

Kelsea will have that chance toward the end of the year, when she takes her tour to Australia for five shows in December.

In the meantime, she's been enjoying "a cute South Carolina summer," hanging with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, and pal Maren Morris.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.