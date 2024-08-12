Kelsea Ballerini brings "Sorry Mom" to life in new video

Kelsea Ballerini has dropped the music for her latest song, "Sorry Mom."



The cinematic visualizer opens with Kelsea standing in the middle of the street wearing a strapless black dress and bedroom slippers while holding a pair of black high heels in her hands.



"Sorry, Mom, I smelled like cigarettes/ And my eyes were Casa red/ With a poundin' in my head/ Showin' up again on Sunday mornin'/ You just made the eggs/ And turned your head," she sings in the opening verse.



Throughout the video, Kelsea portrays herself as living her best celebrity life, from getting tattoos to walking on red carpets and sitting on the front porch of her newly purchased house.



You can watch the music video now on YouTube.



"Sorry Mom" and the Noah Kahan-featured "Cowboys Cry Too" preview Kelsea's forthcoming album, Patterns, which arrives Oct. 25 and is available for preorder and presave now.

