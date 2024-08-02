Kelsea Ballerini on balancing life, new album + 'The Voice': "I feel like I'm in a good season"

Recording a new album, taping The Voice and balancing life outside work is no easy feat. But Kelsea Ballerini's found her groove, and she's enjoying the ride.



"I feel hyper-eager right now, but not eager in a way of, like, more. Just eager in a way of really sustaining the songwriting and making sure that I'm digging my heels into the right things and showing up as much as I can and in the right ways for the right things," Kelsea tells ABC Audio in a recent interview.



"I'm really proud of this record," she says. "I'm really proud of doing something like The Voice that is different and new for me, and pushing myself and trying to make sure that I have balance of real life and friendship and relationship and all that outside of it."



"I feel like I'm in a good season," Kelsea adds.



Kelsea's as-yet-untitled new record, featuring the Noah Kahan-assisted lead single "Cowboys Cry Too," is slated for release later this year.



While season 27 of The Voice won't air until spring 2025, the show's already begun taping in Los Angeles. You can check out the group photo of coaches Kelsea, Michael Bublé, Adam Levine and John Legend from their first week of taping on Kelsea's Instagram.

