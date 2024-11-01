Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes go Grease in epic Halloween couples costume

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are giving us chills — and they're multiplying — with their Grease-inspired Halloween couples costume.

The lovebirds attended Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash in New York City on Oct. 31 dressed as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John's characters from the 1978 film, Danny and Sandy.



The "Cowboys Cry Too" singer and the Outer Banks star wore all-black looks — including leather jackets — to replicate the iconic looks from the beloved movie musical.



Even their hair was perfect, with Chase emulating Danny's greaser look and Kelsea's locks in big curls like Sandy's at the end of the film during the show-stopping "You're the One That I Want."

Chase recently starred in the romantic music video for Kelsea's new song, "First Rodeo."

Kelsea revealed in an Instagram post that the song was inspired by Chase, saying the music video featured "the handsome human who inspired the song and made me love sunsets again."

