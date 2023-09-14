Kelsea Ballerini is The Original Donut Shop's new ambassador

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Kelsea Ballerini has been announced as The Original Donut Shop's first celebrity ambassador.

Forged from her love for coffee, Kelsea spoke with E! News recently about her new partnership and how she likes to enjoy her favorite cup of joe.

"Everyone in my life knows that I'm not a morning girl," says Kelsea. "I wake up and make a cup of coffee, and depending on the day and the mood that I'm in, I'll either do a normal Donut Shop Original with a little oat milk or I'll spice it up and do the Twix flavor."

"There is a lot of movement in my life—I'm either on a bus or a plane or a different city most days—and it's the thing that I can do no matter where I am that starts my day the same every day," she shares.

Find out more about Kelsea and The Original Donut Shop's new collaboration via their promotional video on Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!