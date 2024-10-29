Kelsea Ballerini has a 'release week surprise' for you

By Jeremy Chua

Kelsea Ballerini dropped PATTERNS on Friday, and now she's got a little surprise for you.

The country-pop superstar announced that she's added two new songs, "To the Men That Love Women After Heartbreak" and a stripped-down version of "Two Things," as bonus tracks to the new album.

But here's the catch: they're only available for a limited time via digital download on Kelsea's merch store.

You can grab it now at store.kelseaballerini.com.

PATTERNS' lead single, "Cowboys Cry Too" with Noah Kahan, is in the top 40 and making its way up the country charts.

Kelsea's gearing up for her big Madison Square Garden headlining show on Tuesday. If you're not going to be there, fret not, you can catch her on her debut arena tour beginning Jan. 21 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tickets are available now at kelseaballerinilive.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!