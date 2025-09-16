Kelsea Ballerini brings more 'PATTERNS' to celebrate her album's anniversary

Kelsea Ballerini's 'PATTERNS (Deluxe)' (Black River)
By Stephen Hubbard

A year after Kelsea Ballerini released her fifth studio album, PATTERNS, she's putting out two new versions of the record to celebrate. 

The PATTERNS (Deluxe) Art Book & CD features all the lyrics from the album, behind-the-scenes photos and "a deep dive into 10+ patterns hidden throughout the album." "Some are in plain sight. Some are buried in the sand. Together, they create PATTERNS," the book's description explains. 

There's also a new two-LP zoetrope of the album, including five songs available on vinyl for the first time. The records boast four unique animated sides. To make them come to life, all you need to do is spin the record under a bright light and watch through your phone camera.

You can preorder both the book and vinyl online ahead of their Oct. 24 release.  

