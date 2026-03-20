Keith Urban is an 'angel among us' as he works on a yacht rock record

Keith Urban was honored with the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award Thursday at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

The accolade is named for the Alabama legend and the band's 1993 hit, recognizing his work that's raised more than $1 billion for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since 1989.

Keith's history with the Memphis nonprofit dates back to his first visit in 1998.

"Being recognized with the Angels Among Us Award is not something I take lightly," he says. "I've witnessed the courage shown by the children and families at St. Jude for more than 20 years, and it never ceases to amaze me. By standing together, we've been able to help St. Jude continue advancing research and treatment for children around the world with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is an absolute honor to stand behind a mission this meaningful.”

On a musical note, Keith revealed he's working on a new yacht rock project, previewing it during MCA's annual lunch Thursday at the Ryman.

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