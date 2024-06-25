Keith Urban + George Strait to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Disney/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

Country music's Keith Urban and George Strait will each receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Other artists in the 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame class include Prince (posthumous), Fantasia, Green Day, The Isley Brothers and Busta Rhymes.

"Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields," shares Peter Roth, chairman of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee. "The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!"

Keith and George will join a slew of country singers on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, including Darius RuckerBlake SheltonCarrie UnderwoodDolly PartonReba McEntireShania TwainTim McGraw and Vince Gill.

Dates for the star ceremonies have not been announced.

