Keith Urban casually teases new track from the studio

By Jeremy Chua

Could Keith Urban be working on a new collection of music? Quite possibly, yes.

The country hitmaker recently took to social media to share a clip of him in the recording studio. In the video, Keith sits by the mixing console with his back facing the camera as he bops along to the unreleased uptempo tune. 

"hi !" Keith casually greets fans and followers in the caption of his Instagram video.

Keith's latest releases are "Street Called Main," "Brown Eyes Back," "Nightfalls" and a live version of "You'll Think of Me." They were preceded by 2020's The Speed of Now Part 1.

