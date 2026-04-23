Kat Graham’s Diana Ross portrayal cut from 'Michael' biopic

The new Michael Jackson biopic Micheal opens in theaters Friday, and while Diana Ross was good friend of the singer, she won't be represented in the film.

Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham was cast to play Ross in the movie, but she revealed on social media that her part of the film has been cut.

"Ahead of the April 24 release of the Michael Jackson film, I want to share that certain legal considerations affected a few scenes, including the ones I filmed with an incredible cast," she wrote on X. "Unfortunately, those moments are no longer part of the final cut, though the team worked hard to preserve as much of the story as possible."

Graham didn't go into detail about the scenes. Variety reported in early April that the film went through $15 million worth of reshoots and cut out scenes pertaining to Jackson's child molestation accusations because a settlement with one of the singer's accusers, Jordan Chandler, prevented his portrayal in the film.

Michael stars Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, with Colman Domingo playing the star's father, Joe Jackson.

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