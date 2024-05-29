Kane + Marshmello drop fiery "Miles on It" video

Kane Brown and Marshmello have dropped a fiery music video for "Miles on It."



The high-energy visualizer follows Kane and Marshmello as they put some miles on a party, literally and figuratively. It's all fun and games until the cops arrive on the scene with stern looks. But instead of breaking up the party, they surprise everyone by joining in the bonfire, fireworks and truck-filled celebration.



"Miles on It" is the second time Kane and Marshmello have teamed on a song. Their first was 2019's "One Thing Right," which became a crossover chart-topper.



"Miles on It" is currently in the top 40 and making its way up the country charts.



For tickets to see Kane on his ongoing In The Air Tour, head to his website.

