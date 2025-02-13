Kane Brown's taking his High Road to UK + Europe

Kane Brown has announced U.K. and Europe dates of his The High Road Tour.



Beginning Sept. 30, the trek includes stops in Germany, Netherlands, Ireland and London.



Joining Kane as openers are Dasha and Dylan Schneider.



Presale starts Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. local time, before the general sale on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.



The U.S. run of Kane's The High Road Tour kicks off March 13 in San Diego. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

Kane's currently in the top 20 of the country charts with "Backseat Driver," the latest single off his album The High Road.

