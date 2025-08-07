Kane Brown's filming a heroic cameo for ABC's '9-1-1: Nashville'

You can count Kane Brown as the first country star to make an appearance on ABC's new fall series 9-1-1: Nashville.

The "Backseat Driver" hitmaker is busy Thursday in Music City filming his cameo in the show's premiere. While we don't know the exact plot, we do know Kane plays a heroic part in a major storyline.

Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and LeAnn Rimes star in the newest installment of the hit Ryan Murphy franchise.

It premieres Oct. 9 on ABC, with episodes available the next day on Hulu.

Kane made his acting debut in 2023 on CBS' Fire Country. He's set to make his feature film debut in the upcoming romantic comedy The Token Groomsman alongside Taylor Lautner. Meanwhile, his music career's still going strong, with his new single, "2 Pair," just starting its climb on the country chart.

