Kane Brown zombifies for 30th birthday party

Trae Patton/NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Halloween came knocking on Kane Brown's door a little early this year.

The singer celebrated his 30th birthday in style with a Halloween-themed birthday party planned by his wife, Katelyn.

"Thanks baby for an unforgettable 30th birthday [kissing face emoji] above and beyond! Thanks for all the birthday wishes and everyone who came out to celebrate love you guys!" Kane captions his Instagram carousel, which features photos of him and his guests in spooky outfits.

Kane paid homage to his latest #1 hit, "Bury Me in Georgia," by dressing as a zombie in a red and white Georgia Bulldogs jersey. Katelyn was a wheelchair-bound elderly lady, and Kane's manager, Martha Earls, arrived as a ringmaster.

The party also included various Georgia and ghost-themed sweet treats and a large "RIP 20's" backdrop.

You can check out the photos on Kane's Instagram.

Kane's currently #27 on the country charts with his latest single, "I Can Feel It." For tickets to his 2024 In The Air Tour, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

