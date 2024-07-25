Kacey Musgraves is taking you 'Deeper Into the Well'

Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well is getting the deluxe treatment on Aug. 2. The album, which arrived in March, will be expanded with seven new tracks, including “Irish Goodbye,” which will drop alongside the preorder on Friday. Kacey shared the news with fans on social media alongside the updated Deeper Into the Well album cover. “We’re going 𝓭𝓮𝓮𝓹𝓮𝓻. The expanded version of Deeper Well includes 7 new songs and is out August 2nd. Pre-order the album and hear ‘Irish Goodbye’ tonight at midnight,” the “Cardinal” singer announced. A complete track list of the deluxe project will be revealed with the album preorder on Friday. Kacey’s currently on her Deeper Well World Tour with upcoming stops in Boston, Newark and Grand Rapids. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit kaceymusgraves.com.

