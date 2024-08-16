Justin Moore's 'This Is My Dirt' will feature Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley + more

Justin Moore has announced his eighth album, This Is My Dirt.



Arriving Oct. 11, the 12-track record will feature its title track and current single, which is currently in the top 10 and ascending the country charts. It also includes the earlier released "Put a Boot in It" and "The Worst" with Randy Houser, which arrived with Justin's announcement on Friday, and collabs with Blake Shelton ("Beer Ain't One") and Dierks Bentley ("Time's Ticking").



"There are some home sentimental, family value type songs on it but also of course some humor, beer drinking hell raising, stone cold country music on there!" Justin says of his forthcoming project on Instagram. "It's also the first album that my touring band has recorded with me which is exciting for us, and something I'm very proud of."



Justin and Randy are gearing up to kick off their co-headlining The Country Round Here Tonight Tour Sept. 5 in Charlotte, North Carolina. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Justin's website.

This Is My Dirt is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the This Is My Dirt track list:

"This Is My Dirt"

"Put a Boot in It"

"The Worst (ft. Randy Houser)"

"Glad to Be Here"

"Love Your Hometown"

"Beer Ain't One (ft. Blake Shelton)"

"The Getting By"

"Redneck Love"

"Time's Ticking (ft. Dierks Bentley)"

"F Word"

"Never Left Me"

"You Know It's Coming"

