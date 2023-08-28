Justin Moore drops "new(ish)" song, "She’s Got Lovin' On Her Mind"

Justin Moore has released "She's Got Lovin' On Her Mind" on all digital music platforms.

The track was previously only available on the Target Exclusive CD version of his 2019 album, Late Nights And Longnecks.

"*New(ish) song* Wild it's been a little over 3 years now since we released Late Nights And Longnecks.. If you happened to get the Target Exclusive CD, you know there were a few tracks on there that weren't on streaming services," Justin shares on Instagram.

"We are going to start releasing those so you can add them to your playlists! The first one released is 'She’s Got Lovin’ On Her Mind' and it’s OUT NOW," he adds.

Justin's latest album, Stray Dog, arrived in May and spawned the Priscilla Block-assisted hit, "You, Me, And Whiskey."

Justin Moore's headlining You, Me, And Whiskey Tour kicks back up this fall. Priscilla and Jon Langston will open on select dates. For Justin's full tour schedule, visit his website.

