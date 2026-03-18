'Just Believe': There's a new live version of Bailey Zimmerman's collab with Brandon Lake

Bailey Zimmerman's collab with Brandon Lake was just released on Friday, but the response has been so great that they've already released a new live version.

"SPEECHLESS… thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening to 'Just Believe' over and over," Bailey wrote on his socials. "I did not expect y'all to blow this song up like you have" is written over a video in which he sings along to the track.

The live take was captured at Brandon's King of Hearts Tour stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on March 8.

Bailey resumes his Different Night Same Rodeo Tour March 27 at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Alabama.

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