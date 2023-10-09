Jordan Davis announces 2024 Damn Good Time World Tour

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

Jordan Davis will hit the road in 2024 for his Damn Good Time World Tour.

Jordan's international trek kicks off February 2 in Copenhagen, with stops in Oslo, Amsterdam, London, Glasgow and more. The "Next Thing You Know" hitmaker will then return stateside and commence his North America tour on April 11 in Moline, Illinois, before wrapping up in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on October 20.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will open for Jordan on select dates.

Tickets go on sale October 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale for Jordan's The Parish fan club begins October 11.

For a full list of dates, visit Jordan's website.

Jordan's latest single, "Tuscon Too Late," is in the top 40 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

