Jordan Davis was hooked by 'Bar None': 'Dadgummit, I wish I would've thought of that'

Jordan Davis (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Stephen Hubbard
Since Jordan Davis has a hand in writing so many of his songs, he says he doesn't get that many outside pitches.
But when he does, he has a process: He sends it to some people he trusts to see whether he should check it out or not.

Obviously his latest hit, "Bar None," made the cut. 

"I was on my way home," Jordan recalls. "I listened to it. The hook is the first thing that grabbed me. I think as a songwriter, when you hear a hook like that, you're kinda like, 'Dadgummit, I wish I would've thought of that!'"
"And then I just, like, couldn't stop listening to the song," he continues. "I listened to it, got to my house, pulled on my street and was like, 'Yeah, I need to take a few more blocks to keep jamming this one.' And then woke up the next morning and was like, 'Alright, I gotta record this song.'"
Jordan's instincts have paid off, as "Bar None" is currently in the top five and climbing.

