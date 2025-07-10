Jordan Davis' new music video may be the trippiest ever, 'Bar None'

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Stephen Hubbard

Even though Jordan Davis is the only person who appears in the video for his hit "Bar None," it's far from your standard performance clip, thanks to some pretty spectacular visual effects.

The scene starts with Jordan sitting in a retro patio chair outside what seems to be a run-of-the-mill dive bar. When he gets up and walks in, however, things start to get otherworldly.

First, pool balls and cues float in the air above the table, before the lights begin to flicker. From there, the bar top retracts, beer spills and the back wall seems to be closing in on the singer. By the end, practically every item in the bar seems to be weightless.

You can check out the new "Bar None" video on YouTube now, ahead of the release of Jordan's Learn the Hard Way album on Aug. 15.

