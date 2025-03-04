Jordan Davis & Jelly Roll have dueling number ones

This week, Jordan Davis locks in the eighth #1 of his career, as "I Ain't Sayin'" tops the Mediabase chart.

"I never would have dreamed of 8 number 1 singles, but y'all made it happen... I'm forever grateful," the Louisiana native says in an industry ad accompanied by a special video message.

In an interesting twist, that means Jordan keeps Jelly Roll at #2 for the sixth week in a row with "Liar." That's only happened one other time for an artist on the country chart, when Jo Dee Messina spent six weeks at #2 in 1999 with her cover of the Dottie West classic, "Lesson in Leavin'."

Lest you feel too sorry for Jelly Roll, he happens to be getting his due on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, where "Liar" is spending its third week at #1.

