Jon Pardi's ready for some 'Hard Knocks' on 'Honkytonk Hollywood'

Capitol Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

Jon Pardi's leaning a little to the rock side with the latest glimpse of his Honkytonk Hollywood album.

"I come from the school of hard knocks/ The one my dad and his dad and his daddy taught," he sings in "Hard Knocks." "I learned early that you better learn fast/ How to get back up when life knocks you flat on your back."

You can listen to about a minute of the new song via Jon's socials, but you'll be able to hear the whole thing if you presave the album.

The 17-track Honkytonk Hollywood album arrives in full April 11.

