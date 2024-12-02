Jon Pardi teases CMA Country Christmas performance: 'It's a lot of fun'

Disney/Connie Chornuk
By Jeremy Chua

Ready or not, Jon Pardi's about to deliver a fun-filled performance on CMA Country Christmas.

"What I'm performing ... is a song called '400 Horsepower Sleigh' off my Christmas record. It's one of the originals and it's kind of about off-roading in the snow, kind of Christmas setting and it's a lot of fun," Jon says in an interview ahead of his show performance. 

"A lot of ho-ho-hos and a lot of hey-hey-heys. It's one of my favorites off the record and it's kind of the song we're pushing this year for Christmas," he adds.

CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant, airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!