Jon Pardi teases CMA Country Christmas performance: 'It's a lot of fun'

Ready or not, Jon Pardi's about to deliver a fun-filled performance on CMA Country Christmas.



"What I'm performing ... is a song called '400 Horsepower Sleigh' off my Christmas record. It's one of the originals and it's kind of about off-roading in the snow, kind of Christmas setting and it's a lot of fun," Jon says in an interview ahead of his show performance.



"A lot of ho-ho-hos and a lot of hey-hey-heys. It's one of my favorites off the record and it's kind of the song we're pushing this year for Christmas," he adds.



CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant, airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

