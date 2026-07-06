Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi decide to divorce

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer Pardi, are going their separate ways.

"After much thought, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage," the couple announced on their socials.

"Our daughters will always remain our highest priority and we are committed to moving forward with love and respect as co-parents," their statement continues. "Thank you for your understanding, support and respect as we navigate these changes as a family."

The couple tied the knot in November 2020. Presley Fawn Pardi was born Feb. 18, 2023, with Sienna Grace Pardi following on July 16, 2024.

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