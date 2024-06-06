Jelly Roll's "I Am Not Okay" is dropping soon

Jelly Roll is dropping his new song, "I Am Not Okay," on June 12.



The announcement arrived on Jelly's socials Thursday alongside the track's cover art.



"Y'all I am SO EXCITED to officially announce my new single 'I Am Not Okay' is going to be out everywhere on June 12th! I've loved seeing how everyone is connecting with the song so far and can't wait to release the full version," Jelly told fans who subscribed to his mailing list.



Jelly debuted "I Am Not Okay" on The Voice's season 25 finale in May.



The emotional tune finds the protagonist reflecting on his struggles and determination to hang on, no mater how difficult things may be.



"I know I can't be the only one/ Who's holding on for dear life/ But I know, God knows, when it's all said and done/ I'm not OK, but it's all gonna be alright/ It's not OK, but we're all gonna be alright," Jelly sings in the chorus.



"I Am Not Okay" will be the first preview of Jelly's Whitsitt Chapel follow-up.



You can presave "I Am Not Okay" now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.